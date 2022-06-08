Matthew McConaughey pounds podium as he discusses Uvalde victim’s green sneakers

Matthew McConaughey spoke emotionally at the White House on Tuesday (7 June) about one of the students killed in last month’s shooting at a school in his home town of Uvalde, Texas.

The Hollywood actor pounded the podium as he explained how one victim, 10-year-old Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, could only be identified by the shoes she owned.

“Maite wore green, high-top Converse with a heart she had hand-drawn on the right toe because they represented her love of nature,” McConaughey said.

The actor used his emotional appearance to push Congress on gun reforms.

