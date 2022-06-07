Matthew McConaughey calls for ‘gun responsibility’ after school shooting in hometown

Matthew McConaughey wrote an opinion piece in the Austin American-Statesman calling for ‘gun responsibility’ following a mass shooting at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022.
The actor said he spoke as a “father, son of a kindergarten teacher, and an American” and urged people to have a “cultural obligation” to keep firearms out of the hands of “dangerous people.”
Two teachers and 19 students were killed when a teenage gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School on 24 May.
