Matt Hancock book telling his side of Covid story would be ‘disgusting’, says Labour

Matt Hancock has said he is considering an offer to write a book, understood to focus on his time as health secretary during the Covid pandemic.

Labour said the idea that the Conservative MP – who quit as health secretary after he was exposed kissing his aide at work, breaking Covid restrictions – could “spin” his side of the pandemic story was “absolutely disgusting”.

The party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said penning a book deal before the Covid inquiry would be “an insult to bereaved families”, and urged Boris Johnson to “step in and stop Matt Hancock cashing in on tragedy and failure”.

Ms Rayner tweeted: “It is absolutely disgusting that Matt Hancock gets to put his spin on events – and his failures – for a bumper pay day before bereaved families get the truth about the government’s failures and mishandling of the pandemic in a public inquiry.”

The former cabinet minister is reportedly in talks with a top publisher over a tell-all memoir about rows in government and his role in the UK’s vaccine rollout.

Mr Hancock confirmed he was considering a book deal on Friday. “I have been approached to write a book, but no decisions have been made,” he told the Daily Mail.

The newspaper claimed that the MP is keen to portray himself in a “heroic” light, citing sources saying he wants to “get his version of events out there” before the public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic begins in spring 2022.

Mr Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings has accused Mr Hancock of “criminal, disgraceful behaviour that caused serious harm” during the pandemic, arguing that he should have been fired for “15 to 20” different things.

But the ex-health secretary rejected a series of allegations made by Mr Cummings – denying that he ever lied to the prime minister about Covid patients being discharged from hospitals into care homes.

Mr Hancock resigned in June, shortly after leaked CCTV footage showed him kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo at his departmental office in breach of Covid rules.

Ms Rayner suggested the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) – which advises former MPs who have recently stepped down what sort of activities they can and cannot carry out – should look at whether the potential book deal is appropriate.

If Acoba fails to act then No 10 should stop Mr Hancock from writing a book, she added. “If the toothless and ineffective Acoba won’t block this then Boris Johnson needs to step in and stop Matt Hancock cashing in on tragedy and failure,” said the Labour deputy.

