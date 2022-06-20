Matt Fitzpatrick wins first major at US Open and says he can retire ‘a happy man’

Matt Fitzpatrick has said winning his first major title at the US Open is “the stuff of dreams”.

The English golfer carded a closing 68 at Brookline to finish six under par, a shot ahead of playing partner Will Zalatoris and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

“Unbelievable. The feeling is out of this world,” Fitzpatrick said after the win.

“It’s so cliche, but it’s the stuff you dream of as a kid and to achieve it… I can retire a happy man tomorrow.”

