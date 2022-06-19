Matt Fitzpatrick becomes first Englishman to win US Open since 2013

Matt Fitzpatrick held his nerve in a thrilling finish in Boston to become the first English winner of the US Open since 2013.

The Englishman had shared the lead with Will Zalatoris heading into the final round at The Country Club and the pair endured a rollercoaster of emotions as they chopped and changed at the top of the leaderboard.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler surged into the early lead after a blistering front-nine before Zalatoris birdied the 11th to go out in front.

It looked as though it may be slipping away from Fitzpatrick, who won the 2013 US Amateur Championship at the same course, but brilliant birdies at 13 and 15 saw him retake the lead.

The 27-year-old took a one-shot lead down the final hole and produced a spectacular bunker shot to save par before Zalatoris missed a birdie putt that could have taken the tournament to a play-off.

More follows…

