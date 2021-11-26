Matalan Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals on clothes and homeware

Black Friday has become the biggest shopping event of the year, with discounts across sportswear, beauty, toys, home appliances and more, getting bigger and better each year.

Most high street retailers throw their hats into the ring, including Argos, John Lewis & Partners, and Boots. And there’s good news for shoppers eagerly awaiting news of family favourite fashion and homeware retailer Matalan’s deals, as its Black Friday sale is here.

So get prepared if you need to stock up on your Christmas wrap and festive bedspreads, or perhaps fancy shopping one of the many brands that Matalan stocks including Disney, Regatta or Silentnight.

Here’s an overview of the greatest Matalan deals for Black Friday, so that you can shop the best of the sale with ease.

Does Matalan take part in Black Friday?

As you might have guessed from the above, yes it does! Matalan regularly offers discounts over Black Friday sale events, making its prices even more affordable, and this year it’s offering a generous 20 per cent off (almost) everything. All you have to do is use the code “NOV20” at the checkout.

This means that you don’t have to wait for a certain product to be granted a discount – if you’ve wanted something for a while, it’s highly likely it’ll fall under this promotion. We’ve got our eye on this animal print midi dress (was £20, now £16, Matalan.co.uk) for our wardrobes, and this cosy geo print throw (was £12, now £8.40, Matalan.co.uk) for our living room.

There are savings running across all departments, including womenswear, menswear, kids’ clothing, homeware and even Christmas decorations.

Does Matalan take part in Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is usually the last day of sales following on from the huge Black Friday weekend. Last year, Matalan continued its Black Friday discount right through until Cyber Monday, ending at midnight, and we expect to see the same this year. But, if you plan on bagging some Christmas gifts that your children have their heart set on, or a coat you’ve been meaning to buy for a while, it would be wise to shop the sale as early as you can as many products will likely end up out of stock.

That being said, often brands will end their discount period with even bigger offers on Cyber Monday, saving the best until last. So there’s usually still time to get in on the sale action if you’d somehow forgotten it was happening until then.

How much is Matalan’s Black Friday discount?

This year there’s 20 per cent off across almost everything on Matalan’s site. This is a change from last year, when there were reductions of up to 50 per cent off both men’s and womenswear, as well as discounted items in home and kidswear. In 2019, the discount was an impressive 50 per cent off every single item right across the store.

What was in Matalan’s Black Friday sale last year?

Discounts were available right throughout the store in 2020, and gave families the perfect opportunity to purchase Christmas jumpers, sparkly outfits for party season and plenty of toys for the children. So whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a gift to place under the tree, you’re likely to find something in the Matalan sale this year.

How much is Matalan’s delivery on Black Friday?

Standard home delivery from Matalan costs £3.95, or shoppers can get it for free if spending over £40. If you purchase something much larger, such as a home item, you may have to pay a £10 large item delivery cost. If you’re braving the high street during the run up to Christmas, you can always collect your item free of charge from your local store.

