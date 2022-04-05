Masters LIVE: Tiger Woods press conference from Augusta as golf legend set to announce 2022 participation

Tiger Woods: Top career moments

Tiger Woods is giving a press conference at Augusta National on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to announce whether he’ll participate in The Masters, which begin on Thursday.

On Monday, five-time Green Jacket winner Woods practised for the second day running as he stepped up his preparations for a potential appearance at The 86th Masters

The 46-year-old has not played in a top-level event since being involved in a horrific car crash in February 2021. The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December but an appearance at Augusta would complete a miraculous comeback.

Woods played a practice round at Augusta last week and nine holes on Sunday, before which he said he would make a “game-time decision” on whether he will tee off in Thursday’s first round and that decision could come in Tuesday’s press conference.

Follow Tiger’s press conference and potential announcement LIVE below:

Show latest update 1649169042 Tiger Woods practises at Augusta National for second day running before Masters Woods has not played in a top-level event since being involved in a horrific car crash in February 2021. The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December. Michael Jones 5 April 2022 15:30 1649168432 Woods practices with Thomas and Couples Tiger Woods shocked a lot of people when he announced that he is hoping to compete in this year’s Masters tournament just 14 months after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles. The 46-year-old played 18 holes last week, a few on Sunday and then nine more on Monday alongside fellow professional Justin Thomas and 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples both of whom are good friends with Woods. “I’m sure he’s going to tee it up on Thursday,” said Couples after the round before adding that Tiger looked “phenomenal” and “very impressive”. “He’ll never let you know if he’s in pain. He was bombing it. He didn’t miss many shots, drove it great. He’s just unreal. “Now it’s just the walking part. If he can walk around here for 72 holes, he’ll contend.” Michael Jones 5 April 2022 15:20 1649168038 Tiger Woods heads to Augusta but still undecided on competing at Masters Tiger Woods will make a “game-time decision” on competing at this week’s Masters, the five-time champion said on Sunday as he continues his recovery from the serious leg injuries he suffered in a car crash in February 2021. Woods’ car crash resulted in a three-week hospital stay in Los Angeles where he faced the possibility of having his right leg amputated. He was then confined to a hospital-type bed for three months at his home in South Florida. The 46-year-old has not played on the PGA Tour since the November 2020 Masters and his only golf event since the accident came last December when he finished runner-up alongside his son in a 36-hole exhibition played on a flat course with no rough. “I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” Woods wrote on Twitter on Sunday. He has a spot in the Masters press conference later today where he is expected to announce his comeback and that he’ll be competing in the first major of the year. Michael Jones 5 April 2022 15:13

