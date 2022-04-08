Masters 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 2 at Augusta including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods will hope to have recovered physically from his opening round at The Masters as he tees off late in the day on the second day of play at Augusta National.

The five-time Masters champion shot a remarkable round of 71 on his competitive return on Thursday and is in contention at this early stage.

Sungjae Im took the clubhouse lead following a round of -5, although Cameron Smith could have been one shot ahead had it not been for a double bogey at the 18th hole.

The likes of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, meanwhile, will need to shoot a low score to give themselves a chance ahead of the weekend.

Here are the tee times for round two in full:

(All times BST)

1pm – Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (a)

1:11pm – Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

1:22pm – Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

1.33pm – Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepard (a)

1.44pm – Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

1.55pm – Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

2.06pm – Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

2.17pm – Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (a)

2.39pm – Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

2.50pm– Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

3.01pm – Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

3.12pm – Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

3.23pm– Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

3.34pm – Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

3.45pm – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

3.56pm – Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun

4.18pm – Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (a)

4.29pm – Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

4.40pm – Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

4.51pm – Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

5.02pm – Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

5.13pm – Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

5.24pm – Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (a)

5.35pm – Luke List, Matthew Wolf, Mackenzie Hughes

5.57pm – Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

6.08pm – Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

6.19pm – Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger and Tommy Fleetwood

6.30pm – Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

6.41pm – Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

6.52pm – Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

7.03pm – Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

