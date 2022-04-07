Masters 2022 LIVE: Tiger Woods updates, tee times, leaderboard and latest scores from Augusta

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods as The Masters gets underway at Augusta (Getty Images)

The Masters is back, and so too is Tiger Woods. Now 25 years after his first victory at Augusta National, the 15-time major winner has made a stunning return to golf’s most iconic tournament, just over a year after a near-fatal car crash threatened to end his legendary career in the sport.

Woods’ latest comeback has dominated the build-up to the 86th Masters, with the 46-year-old only announcing on Tuesday that he was ready to play following months of extensive rehab. The five-time Masters winner said he would not be at Augusta if he did not think he could win the tournament, and a sixth green jacket would eclipse even his remarkable 2019 triumph as the greatest comeback in sports history.

The American gets underway following an afternoon of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, in what is set to be a wide-open field in the first major of the year. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion and Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith are notable contenders favoured with the bookies, while Rory McIlroy goes again on his quest to complete a career grand slam. Follow live updates from the opening day’s play of the Masters below:

Show latest update 1649332740 Tiger Woods’ aura reigns supreme as the impossible beckons at Augusta Tom Kershaw 7 April 2022 12:59 1649332416 The Masters: Round One tee times Here are the adjusted tee times for round one in full. All times BST. Players from the USA unless stated otherwise. 1330 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), JJ Spaun 1341 Mike Weir (Can), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Austin Greaser (a) 1352 Larry Mize, Sepp Straka (Aut), Francesco Molinari (Ita) 1403 Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita) 1414 Vijay Singh (Fij), Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor) 1425 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young 1436 Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs 1447 Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (a) 1509 Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 1520 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch 1531 Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry (Irl) 1542 Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 1553 Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith (Aus), Paul Casey (Eng) 1604 Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl) 1615 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas, James Piot (a) 1626 Adam Scott (Aus), Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau 1646 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Stewart Hagestad (a) 1659 Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Cameron Champ 1710 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Cameron Davis (Aus) 1721 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Laird Shepherd (Eng) (a) 1732 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn) 1743 Lee Westwood (Eng), Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can) 1754 Patrick Reed, Seamus Power (Irl), Lucas Herbert (Aus) 1805 Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (Jpn) (a) 1827 Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im (Kor) 1838 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III 1849 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sam Burns 1900 Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa 1911 Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Esp) 1922 Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele 1933 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl) Tom Kershaw 7 April 2022 12:53 1649332286 Woods makes spectacular return at Augusta All eyes will be on Tiger Woods on day one at Augusta. The 15-time major champion will be teeing off at 4.04pm BST alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. Conditions on the course are slightly soft after thunderstorms overnight that have caused the first round tee times to be pushed back by half an hour. Tom Kershaw 7 April 2022 12:51 1649332016 The Masters 2022 Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as The Masters gets underway at Augusta National. The build-up to golf’s first major of the year has been dominated by the spectacular return of Tiger Woods, who confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that he would play his first top-level competition since his near-fatal car crash 14 months ago. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion after his thrilling victory last year while Jon Rahm is the bookmakers’ favourite heading into the first round. Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith are also strong contenders after brilliant starts to 2022, although nobody has been in as great form as Scottie Scheffler. The new world No 1 comes into the tournament on the back of winning three events in his last five appearances on the PGA Tour. Tom Kershaw 7 April 2022 12:46

