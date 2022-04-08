Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest scores as Tiger Woods stays in contention at Augusta

Tiger Woods caught cursing ‘f*** off’ on Masters hot-mic

Follow all the action from day two at Augusta as The Masters leaderboard begins to take shape.

All eyes were on Tiger Woods’ spectacular return yesterday with the 15-time major champion carding an impressive round of 71 to stay in contention, despite it being his first official PGA Tour round since the near-fatal car crash that left him feeling “lucky to be alive”. Afterwards, Woods said he was “right where I need to be” but admitted his first competitive 18-hole round back had left him in pain. “The walking’s not easy, it’s difficult,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult for the rest of my life.”

That round left Woods some four shots back, though, with Sungjae Im’s 67 propelling him into the outright lead. It looked as though it would be Cameroon Smith who topped the leaderboard but a costly double-bogey at the 18th left the Players champion one shot back. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson are both poised to make a charge after rounds of 69 that left them three shots back. There is plenty of work for the likes of Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa to do, though, after the pair laboured to opening rounds of 73.

Follow live updates from the second day’s play of the Masters below:

Show latest update 1649419137 The Masters 2022: Woods defies logic to stay in contention Tom Kershaw 8 April 2022 12:58 1649418644 The Masters 2022: Day Two Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage from day two of The Masters. Sungjae Im takes a one-shot lead into the second round after a brilliant 67 yesterday. That left the South Korean one shot clear of Cameron Smith, whose charge was cruelly wrecked by a double-bogey at the last. A strong pack lies one further back at -3, including previous winners at Augusta Dustin Johnson and Danny Willett, as well as world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Joaquin Niemann, the young Chilean who won at Riviera earlier this year. Of course, so much of the focus was on Tiger Woods. Despite playing his first competitive round in 14 months after the car crash that left him “lucky to be alive”, the 15-time major champion carded a 71 which leaves him very much in contention. The same cannot be said for Rory McIlroy, though, who endured another disappointing opening round at Augusta National. A 73 left him six shots off the lead, alongside two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. Tom Kershaw 8 April 2022 12:50

