The winner of the latest series of Mastermind won the admiration of viewers with a blistering peformance in last night’s (11 April) final.

Alice Walker, 66, became the oldest woman to ever be crowned champion of the long-running BBC quiz show.

She won by six clear points in the grand final, scoring a hugely impressive 14 points out of 14 in the specialist subject round, for which she fielded questions about the Peak District.

On social media, viewers celebrated the win, with one person writing: “Alice a very deserving #mastermind champion. Some super, super answers in that final round. Looking forward to next season already!!”

“Absolutely brilliant Alice – you brought it home for Derbyshire,” wrote another.

“Well done, Alice. What a fantastic score in a high scoring final!!” wrote Fay Hallam, a retired actors’ agent. “Representing older women everywhere. Don’t become invisible!!”

Critic Scott Bryan wrote: “Getting 33 in a Grand Final is remarkable. Getting the highest score of the whole series? Wow.”

Writer Ian Wang, who appeared in the final competing against Walker, wrote: “Thank you to everyone for tuning in to Mastermind tonight and huge congratulations to Alice for an amazing win!!”

The episode can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.

Source Link Mastermind viewers celebrate ‘amazing’ achievement as series champion breaks record