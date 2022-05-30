Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller announced dead at 29: ‘An overwhelming grief’

Master P has announced the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. She was 29 years old.

Miller was known as the daughter of her famous rapper father, as well as being the sister of rapper and TV personality Romeo Miller.

Most recently, she was seen on the reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, which featured her struggles with addiction and her family’s efforts to help her maintain her sobriety.

Her family members shared news of her death on social media on Sunday (29 May).

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote in an Instagram post.

“We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.”

He continued: “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

An official cause of death is yet to be announced.

Romeo also shared an emotional message on his Instagram page paying tribute to his “amazing sister”.

“We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although [these are] sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister,” he wrote. “Love on your loved ones, life is short.

“The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free.”

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact the following organisations for support: actiononaddiction.org.uk, mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk.

