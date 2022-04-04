Massive queue snakes around Manchester Airport as travel chaos continues for third day

A massive queue snaked around Manchester Airport on Monday morning as travel chaos continued for a third day.

Britons flocking abroad for the Easter break are said to be facing “absolute chaos” with Covid-enforced staff shortages causing disruption.

Manchester Airport said yesterday it was exploring the possibility of bringing in short-term agency staff to help the situation, which has seen passengers stuck in long queues over the weekend.

EasyJet are also facing staff issues, with the budget airline forced to cancel up to 100 more flights on Monday.

