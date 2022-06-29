Massive fire breaks out at children’s summer camp in Maryland

Posted on June 29, 2022 0

Firefighters battled a huge blaze at an overnight summer camp in Maryland on Wednesday morning (29 June).

Crews were initially dispatched around 7:30am for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont.

Footage shows thick black smoke rising from the charred structure, which was engulfed in flames.

Around 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania were on the scene working to extinguish the blaze, a spokesperson for the local service said.

The building was empty when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Massive fire breaks out at children’s summer camp in Maryland