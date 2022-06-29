Massive fire breaks out at children’s summer camp in Maryland

Firefighters battled a huge blaze at an overnight summer camp in Maryland on Wednesday morning (29 June).

Crews were initially dispatched around 7:30am for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont.

Footage shows thick black smoke rising from the charred structure, which was engulfed in flames.

Around 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania were on the scene working to extinguish the blaze, a spokesperson for the local service said.

The building was empty when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported.

