Mass killings in Bucha ‘jtip of the iceberg,’ Ukraine warns

Ukraine’s foreign minister has warned mass killings of civilians in Bucha are only the “tip of the iceberg” of Russian atrocities in the country.

Dmytro Kuleba said scenes in the port city of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian troops, were much worse than in Bucha and other towns outside Kyiv.

Hundreds of bodies have been discovered, some in mass graves and others left rotting in bags, since Vladimir Putin’s troops withdrew from Bucha.

Speaking at a press conference in Warsaw with UK foreign secretary Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary, Mr Kuleba said that the “horrors” in Bucha and other towns and cities demanded tougher sanctions.

“I can tell you without exaggeration but with great sorrow that the situation in Mariupol is much worse compared to what we’ve seen in Bucha and other towns and villages nearby Kyiv,” he said.

“Half measures are not enough any more. I demand most severe sanctions this week, this is the plea of the victims of the rapes and killings. If you have doubts about sanctions go to Bucha first.”

It comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the country’s capital, Kyiv, for his first reported trip since the war began on 24 February.

He described the scene in Bucha as evidence of “genocide” and “war crimes”, with dead bodies having been “found in barrels, basements, strangled, tortured.”

In an address to Romania’s parliament, Zelensky said he fears there are places where even worse atrocities have happened.

“The military tortured people, and we have every reason to believe that there are many more people killed,” he said. “Much more than we know now.”

The Kremlin continues to deny responsibility for civilian murders carried out during war.

Russia’s envoy to the United Nations earlier claimed that Moscow is preparing to present “empirical evidence” to its security council that Vladimir Putin’s troops have not been killing civilians in Ukraine and were not involved in the events in Bucha,

“We have empirical evidence to support this,” Vasily Nebenzya said.

“We intend to submit them to the security council as soon as possible so that the international community is not misled by the false plot of Kyiv and its Western sponsors.”

Elsewhere, Russia’s foreign minister said the West should examine its own conscience before accusing president Putin of committing war crimes.

In tandem with officials across the West, US president Joe Biden on Monday accused the Russian president of just that and called for a trial as more graphic images of civilians deaths in Bucha emerged.

Asked at a news conference about Biden’s comments, Sergey Lavrov said Western leaders should first consider thier own actions in Iraq and Libya.

“Not all is well with the conscience… of American politicians,” he said.

Lavrov said Russia‘s mission to the UN would later on Monday hold a press conference in New York with “the most detailed material to show the true nature of incidents in Bucha.”

Moscow has been the target of a tirade of international condemnation and accusations of war crimes after images emerged showing streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians in Bucha.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss promised her Ukrainian counterpart Mr Kubela the UK will “go to the maximum level of sanctions” against Russia in the wake of the “appalling atrocities” committed by Putin’s forces.

Ms Truss said: “The idea that we should wait for something else bad to happen is completely wrong.

“The worst has already happened. We have already seen appalling atrocities committed in Ukraine with complete impunity.

“That is why we want to go to the maximum level of sanctions with our allies and partners and that is why we are pulling all stops out in terms of supplying Ukraine with the support they need to end this appalling war, which has to mean Putin losing in Ukraine.”

