‘Mass casualty incident’ in Wisconsin after car ‘plows into Christmas parade’

A number of people reportedly have been injured after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade on Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

There were reports of at least seven people injured and possible shots fired during the incident.

Waukesha Alerts reported a “mass casualty incident” at the Waukesha Holiday parade area on West Main Street and North Barstow Street in the small midwestern city.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, a red SUV was seen driving at speed close to children on the procession route and crowds of bystanders. Around 90 seconds later, police cars arrive.

More than a dozen units from both fire department and police department were on the scene.

One video on social media showing the SUV smash through barriers at the event. A separate, unverified video captured a red car speeding away from the event.

According to reports from CBS58, the event is being evacuated. Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

More to follow…

