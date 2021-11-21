‘Mass casualty incident’ in Wisconsin after car ‘ploughs into Christmas parade’, reports say

“Many” people have been injured after a car ploughed into crowds during a Christmas parade this afternoon in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The Waukesha Freeman newspaper has reported that at least seven people were hit and injured by a red car at the event.

A video has surfaced on social media showing a red 4×4 smash through barriers amid the sound of gunshots.

Another unverified video has captured a red car speeding away from the event.

According to reports from CBS 58, the event is currently being evacuated.

More to follow…

