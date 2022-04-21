Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong walks off stage as Rudy Giuliani unmasked

Masked Singer host Ken Jeong walked off stage after Rudy Giuliani was revealed to be a contestant.

The former New York City mayor and Donald Trump‘s former attorney was unmasked as Jack in the Box, and sang “Bad to the Bone.”

In this clip, Jeong says “I’m done” and leaves the stage. Reports earlier this year speculated that both Jeong and fellow panelist Robin Thicke departed the stage as Giuliani was unmasked, though only Jeong was shown leaving the set.

