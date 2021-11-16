Maryland Mayor Andrew Bradshaw charged with allegedly posting revenge porn on Reddit

A Maryland mayor, Andrew Bradshaw, was arrested on Monday for allegedly posting nude photos of an ex online.

The 32-year-old mayor of Cambridge is charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn, which he allegedly posted under various Reddit accounts that he had created between April and May, according to the prosecutor.

Images were allegedly captioned with sexually explicit language and racist phrases and posted to Reddit subgroups “DegradeThisPig” and “Slut”.

The woman reported Mr Bradshaw, 32, to the authorities after learning about the images online in May, knowing that it was only he who had access to the images containing intimate parts. She said she had never given approval for their distribution.

Maryland is one of 20 states that has criminalised revenge porn. Under Maryland’s Revenge Porn Statute it is a crime to post certain explicit images online without consent, with the intent to harm or harass an individual. Mr Bradshaw could face two years of jail and be ordered to pay $5,000 fine for each offence listed by the state prosecutor, if he is ultimately convicted.

“Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious,” said State Prosecutor Charlton T Howard III, in a statement. “Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust.”

Mr Bradshaw was released without bail on Monday, under court-imposed restrictions he is not allowed to contact the victim.

The Republican mayor became the youngest person to be elected to the post in January 2021. He ran on building bridges between communities. “Bridges span divides; they clear obstacles. Let’s build bridges between neighbourhoods. Let’s build bridges across social divides,” he wrote on social media in September 2020. He attended Pennsylvania State University and studied Political Science, History, and Law and Society, as well as a minor certificate in Labor Studies and Employment Relations.

“The allegations against Mayor Bradshaw involve private matters that are unfortunately playing themselves out in a public forum,” Bradshaw’s attorney, Michael J Belsky, told NBC News in a statement on Tuesday. “Nothing about the allegations in any way affect Mayor Bradshaw’s desire and intent to continue to lead all the citizens of Cambridge,” he continued.

The Independent has contacted Mr Bradshaw for further comments on the allegations.

