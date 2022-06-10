Maryland mass shooting – live: Three dead as video appears to show police exchange fire with suspect

Three dead and one critically wounded in Maryland mass shooting

Three people were killed and four wounded after a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland, authorities say.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death toll after violence broke out at Columbia Machine on Thursday afternoon.

The male suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper, the sheriff’s office said.

The trooper was shot in the shoulder but returned fire, hitting the shooter who was hospitalised.

“On June 9, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to Columbia Machine Inc., 12912 Bikle Road, Smithsburg, MD, for reports of an active shooter,” the department stated.

“Units immediately responded and located 4 victims, 3 of which were deceased at the scene and one who was critically injured. The suspect fled the scene prior to Law Enforcement’s arrival.

“The description was quickly released to additional responding units and the suspect vehicle was encountered by Maryland State Police in the area of Maplesville Road and Mount Aetna Road, gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and the Trooper. Both were injured and transported for medical treatment. “

Smithsburg is located around 75 miles west of Baltimore.

Maryland mass shooting: Everything we know

David Creamer, 69, is a member of Smithburg's volunteer fire department and has lived in town since 1988. He saw alerts related to the shooting go out shortly before 3 pm Creamer said the last fatal shooting that he can recall in Smithsburg was roughly a decade ago, he told the Associated Press. "This stuff doesn't happen here," Creamer said. "Everybody pretty knows everybody. It's a family atmosphere. We watch out for each other."

"I'm closely monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg, and my office has reached out to local officials to learn more and to offer our support," tweeted US Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is a Democrat.

Larry Hogan spoke to reporters and said that "my understanding is that there are potentially three people killed."

According to their website Columbia Machine is a company that offers "complete equipment lines to customers in over 100 countries."

ATF Baltimore responding to Maryland shooting

Source Link Maryland mass shooting - live: Three dead as video appears to show police exchange fire with suspect