Three people have reportedly been shot dead at the Columbia Machine manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to Bikle Road, Smithsburg, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday to reports of a shooting.

It said “multiple victims” had been wounded, without providing further information, and that the suspect was “no longer a threat to the community”.

“This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able.”

Fox35 reported that three people had been confirmed to have died, citing authorities.

“We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground,” tweeted local Congressman David Trone just before 3pm.

“If you’re local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds.”

Smithsburg is situated about 120kms (75 miles) west of Baltimore and 115kms (72 miles) north of Washington DC, near the state’s border with Pennsylvania.

According to its website, Columbia Smithsburg manufactures, repairs and services moulds.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Maryland mass shooting: Everything we know