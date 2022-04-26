Mary Lou McDonald takes legal action against RTE

The leader of Sinn Fein has initiated legal action against RTE.

Mary Lou McDonald has begun proceedings against the Irish national broadcaster in the High Court.

It has not yet been confirmed what the case specifically relates to.

A Sinn Fein spokesman said: “This is now a matter in litigation before the courts and it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Ms McDonald is being represented by McCartan & Burke Solicitors.

An RTE spokesman said the broadcaster “does not comment on legal matters”.

