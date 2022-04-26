Mary Lou McDonald in legal action against RTE

The leader of Sinn Fein has initiated legal action against the Irish national broadcaster RTE.

Mary Lou McDonald has begun legal proceedings against RTE in the High Court.

It is not yet confirmed what the legal proceedings specifically relate to.

A spokesperson for Sinn Fein said: “This is now a matter in litigation before the courts and it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Ms McDonald is being represented by McCartan and Burke solicitors.

PA news agency has contacted RTE for comment.

