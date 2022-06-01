Mary Berry helps bake winning Platinum Pudding for One Show jubilee special

Baking royalty Dame Mary Berry has shared tips on how to make the winning Platinum Pudding in honour of The One Show’s jubilee special.

Jemma Melvin’s lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle beat 5,000 desserts to become the official pudding of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The trifle, inspired by the 31-year-old copywriter’s grandparents – and the Queen – will become part of British royal food history, following in the footsteps of coronation chicken and Victoria sponge.

The One Show Jubilee Special with Dame Mary Berry, Alex Jones, and Jemma Melvin (Nicky Johnston/PA)

To mark the jubilee, Dame Mary and Ms Melvin showed One Show host Alex Jones how to bake the trifle – which consists of lemon curd Swiss roll, St Clement’s jelly, lemon custard, amaretti biscuits, mandarin coulis, fresh whipped cream, candied peel, chocolate shards and crushed amaretti biscuits.

The trifle was crowned on BBC One’s The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years In The Baking after the judges, including Dame Mary and Monica Galetti, came to a unanimous decision.

The One Show Jubilee Special with Alex Jones and Platinum Pudding Competition winner Jemma Melvin (Nicky Johnston/PA)

Ms Melvin saw off competition from four other bakers who created a passionfruit and thyme frangipane tart, a jubilee bundt cake featuring home-made Dubonnet jam, a rose falooda cake and a “four nations” pudding featuring ingredients from around the UK.

Ms Melvin, from Southport, Merseyside, previously revealed she had only decided to enter the competition because a friend suggested it to her, and called the experience “surreal”.

The One Show is marking the Platinum Jubilee with two special programmes hosted by Jones and Ronan Keating, beginning on June 2.

