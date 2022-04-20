Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Copied This Scene From 'Bajirao Mastani' Frame By Frame? Redditors Cook Up Theories

Over the years, Bollywood has often been ridiculed for copying several iconic Hollywood scenes, music and other things without giving any credit. However, this time around it is Bollywood that is pointing the finger at Hollywood for copying scene from the famous movie Bajirao Mastani. A user of Reddit shared a side-by-side comparison on a scene from Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Bajirao Mastani and claimed that Marvel copied Bollywood.

The scene from Bajirao Mastani features Ranveer Singh on a horse whereas the scene from Shang-Chi features Tony Leung. In the scene both the actors are seen moving towards their enemy to face them and even see using the same movements for defending themselves from the enemy’s attack. Check out the post here.

Several netizens replied to the post and even called out Marvel for blatantly copying a Bollywood movie. One user wrote, “This is a blatant copy but yet no one would have issues since it’s HW taking from BW.” Another user wrote, “First of all, it’s a very generic scene. I have seen similar scenes in Hero and a few other Chinese movies. Second, this is not frame by frame. Apart from one shot, in the beginning, I don’t see any other similarities. Third, the scene from Bajirao is edited to fit the argument. The original scene was much longer. This is not an exact replica. I know Hollywood replicates scenes from other movies but the argument is moot.”

Do you guys agree that Marvel’s Shang-Chi copied the scene from Bajirao Mastani?

