Marvel's 'Moon Knight': Everything You Need To Know About The Lesser-Known Character

After the release of WandaVision which kickstarted Marvel’s Phase 4, the studio is all set to premiere its latest offering – Moon Knight. Starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and more, the series is already being described as the most unexpected entrant into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moon Knight also marks the introduction of its titular character from the comic books in a live-action show. In it, Isaac plays a man with dissociative identity disorder and a vessel for Egyptian moon God Khonshu. The show tackles a supernatural adventure set in Egyptian culture. It combines horror and action while taking on heavy material like mental illness.

Directed by Mohamed Diab and written by Jeremy Slater, the story is unlike anything we have seen before and so fans need to be oriented into Moon Knight’s history. Luckily, there is a way to get just enough information to set you up for the show’s premiere on March 30. Here’s everything you need to know about Moon Knight before watching the show:

Moon Knight is an antihero who has many identities in the comics

Moon Knight made his first appearance in Marvel comics with ‘Werewolf by Night’, a 1975 comic run that was written by Doug Moench and illustrated by Don Perlin. He has always been an antihero with alter egos. One of them is Marc Spectre, a war veteran-turned-mercenary. His other alter ego is Steven Grant who is described as a millionaire. However, in the MCU series, Steven Grant is the entry point instead of Marc. He is a museum gift shop employee who shares his body with mercenary Marc Spectre. Another alter ego is cab driver Jake Lockley. Oscar Isaac pulls double duty in the show to not only portray both characters but also play against himself in scenes where the two interact.

Disney Plus’ Moon Knight series doesn’t have direct ties to the MCU but fans should watch out for Easter eggs

Moon Knight is a whole new beast. In the first four episodes at least, the show doesn’t have instant MCU recall. Grounded in a horror adventure vibe, the series is gritty and it goes places the MCU usually doesn’t. But according to executive producer Grant Curtis, fans should watch out for Easter eggs. Apart from referencing pieces of the character’s comic book lore, the show will likely reference other MCU properties eventually. Read more about it here:

There are Batman comparisons, but Moon Knight has a different set of abilities.

With his millionaire alter ego in the comics and his detective work, Moon Knight has garnered several comparisons with the Dark Knight over the years. However, his mysterious abilities make it even more powerful than the Caped Crusader. Moon Knight might draw some powers from Khonshu but he already has strength that makes him also invincible in combat. His more magical abilities include prophetic visions and the ability to bounce back from particularly painful fights, even resurrecting upon death.

The crossover possibilities are endless

Moon Knight’s dissociative identity disorder is an opportunity for Marvel to touch upon mental illness in the superhero genre. It is also a tool that can place Moon Knight practically in any other MCU property. While the show doesn’t seem to have obvious MCU ties, the character in the comics has assumed the role of Spider-Man, Wolverine and Captain America while hallucinating. The studio hasn’t hinted at crossovers, but if they want to introduce him in any other film or TV show, there are multiple opportunities.

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India on March 30, 2022. New episodes will drop every week on Wednesdays.

