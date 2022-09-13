Marvel’s Decision To Introduce Sabra In ‘Captain America: New World Order’ Leaves MCU Fans Furious; Here’s Why

After the phenomenal success of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, Marvel did announce that Anthony Mackie is all set to reprise the role of the superhero in the dourth instalment of the popular Captain America franchise. And at Disney D23 Expo they confirmed that ‘Captain America: New World Order’ is currently underway. While the announcement left MCU fans excited, Marvel’s decision to bring a new superhero onboard with the upcoming project did raise a lot of eyebrows.

In addition to revealing the title of the next Captain America movie, the giant studio also announced that Israeli actress Shira Haas is all set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sabre. And the introduction of a superhero, who has close ties with the Israeli government has left MCU upset. Many feel that Marvel could end up taking an indirect stand on the Israel/Palestine conflict by casting an Israeli superhero and hence shared their views on the controversial move online. Check out a few reactions to Marvel’s casting news here:

Sabra will be in CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER. We will be living in a world with a live action Sabra in the movies. I never saw that coming. pic.twitter.com/4iLEBb06wT — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) September 10, 2022

This is how Arabs are presented in Sabra’s first appearance in Marvel comics. The word Palestinian is never used. An Arab child in the comic who is an illiterate liar and thief is killed by black veiled bombers so Sabra can cry over them. Literally shoot and cry propaganda. pic.twitter.com/qh10S9VzsF — Khaldoun Khelil 🥇Ennie 🇵🇸🇩🇿 #freePalestine (@kkhelil) September 11, 2022

Israel’s Marvel superhero Sabra has many powers, including demolishing Palestinian homes with her mind and assassinating Palestinian children with her laser beam eyes pic.twitter.com/5mye32ZH7f — Matthew (@MatthewJohn666) September 10, 2022

> “New World Order” as the film title

> Jewish superhero What did Marvel mean by this? https://t.co/6vLtpiBZrh pic.twitter.com/WjcSIIlUPz — 🇺🇸Droller REDACTED Arc (@TheMoosterChief) September 11, 2022

Her superpower is immunity to international law. https://t.co/nuSkMh7PaT — Nora Zeid (@itsnorazeid) September 11, 2022

Something I never thought I’d tweet, but Marvel calling an Israeli superhero “Sabra” is because Jews born in the region have been referred to as “Sabras” (a local fruit, prickly on the outside, soft on the inside) since the 30s. It’s not referencing the Sabra & Shatila massacre. pic.twitter.com/gryr7UIj03 — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) September 12, 2022

On the other hand, there were a few MCU fans who expressed their excitement on Marvel’s announcement:

Wow. Marvel actually got a Jewish actress to play a jewish character. Gotta admit, I didn’t see Sabra coming. I’m excited and worried at the same time. Here’s hoping they do it right. — Sasha Kaplan (@GeekyKaplan) September 10, 2022

I’ve never watched any superhero/comic book movies aside from Wonder Woman, but now I may actually watch the new Captain America film because of Sabra 💙🤍 — Sarah (@smmxo) September 10, 2022

While the Israel/Palestine conflict is one of the most controversial topics of today’s world, Marvel’s decision to introduce Sabra has already ended up receiving a lot of criticism online. And given the character’s trouble history in the comics, fans hope Marvel to maintain distance from the books and stay clear of the controversial path.

Scheduled to release on May 3 next year, the Julius Onah directorial ‘Captain America: New World Order’ has already become the talk of the town.

SEE ALSO: ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer To ‘Werewolf By Night’ Trailer; Everything Marvel Announced At D23 Expo 2022

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Marvel's Decision To Introduce Sabra In 'Captain America: New World Order' Leaves MCU Fans Furious; Here's Why