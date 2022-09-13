Marvel’s Decision To Introduce Sabra In ‘Captain America: New World Order’ Leaves MCU Fans Furious; Here’s Why

After the phenomenal success of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, Marvel did announce that Anthony Mackie is all set to reprise the role of the superhero in the dourth instalment of the popular Captain America franchise. And at Disney D23 Expo they confirmed that ‘Captain America: New World Order’ is currently underway. While the announcement left MCU fans excited, Marvel’s decision to bring a new superhero onboard with the upcoming project did raise a lot of eyebrows.

In addition to revealing the title of the next Captain America movie, the giant studio also announced that Israeli actress Shira Haas is all set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sabre. And the introduction of a superhero, who has close ties with the Israeli government has left MCU upset. Many feel that Marvel could end up taking an indirect stand on the Israel/Palestine conflict by casting an Israeli superhero and hence shared their views on the controversial move online. Check out a few reactions to Marvel’s casting news here:

On the other hand, there were a few MCU fans who expressed their excitement on Marvel’s announcement:

While the Israel/Palestine conflict is one of the most controversial topics of today’s world, Marvel’s decision to introduce Sabra has already ended up receiving a lot of criticism online. And given the character’s trouble history in the comics, fans hope Marvel to maintain distance from the books and stay clear of the controversial path.

Scheduled to release on May 3 next year, the Julius Onah directorial ‘Captain America: New World Order’ has already become the talk of the town.

