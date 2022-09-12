Marvel Studios Did Not Announce Solo Scarlet Witch Movie And Fans Are Taking It Personally

Disney’s D23 Expo was eventful at its best with fans getting many announcements and surprises. However, there was one major announcement that Marvel Studios left out and fans are less than pleased about it. After the success of the Elizabeth Olsen-led Disney+ series WandaVision, fans were expecting the studio giant to announce a solo film on the powerful witch.

When that wish was not fulfilled, fans naturally took to social media to voice their frustration. One fan said, ”@MarvelStudios When are you going to announce a solo Wanda/Scarlet Witch movie?! Everyone else seems to get one, hers needs to happen!!!” while another tweeted, ”I’m going to dreamwalk to universe where the Scarlet Witch solo movie exists”.

Although Scarlet Witch’s character has been in the MCU for many years, it only gained momentum after its Disney Plus series. However, Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness caused Scarlet Witch’s fandom to double in numbers as the witch took a villainous turn to have a family.

Ahead of Disney’s D23 event, fans were extremely excited and anticipating a solo Scarlet Witch announcement. One can understand their frustration after the studio giant failed to live up to their expectations. Check out the tweets here.

I’m going to dreamwalk to universe where the Scarlet Witch solo movie exists.#D23Expo pic.twitter.com/fmKBcZUchY — Tessa🍯 ceo of Will Byers✨ (@TheLadyMorganah) September 11, 2022

2027! 😩I’ll be 19 years old when the Scarlet Witch solo movie comes out pic.twitter.com/b7W0jziuWz — the bad girl wanda ᱬ (@wvndavwsionx) September 11, 2022

In the name of mitski there will be a scarlet witch solo movie idc if it takes too long pic.twitter.com/IS3KplJtvw — Jqy (@wqndvsion) September 11, 2022

Well no shit X-men movies or mutants won’t happen for a long time won’t be till after Kang dynasty why do people not get this it’s common sense with marvel lol bunch of crybabies just like the scarlet witch stans asking for a solo movie the entire d23 days — Chris W (@FennecSyNc) September 11, 2022

guess im gonna piss in one of kevin feige’s baseball caps because we didn’t get a scarlet witch solo movie announcement at D23 this weekend — Raine Hess (@rainehess99) September 12, 2022

Nicki and Meg fighting all cuz Feige didn’t announce the Scarlet Witch solo movie… — ᗢ (@Sokovianfortune) September 12, 2022

I’m about to dreamwalk to another dimension that there is in Scarlet Witch solo movie — eitan | any pronouns (@eitanamitay) September 11, 2022

scarlet witch solo movie in 2027… i’ll be 31 years old… yikes pic.twitter.com/mWVM2BTBX4 — ᱬ (@rohandrr) September 11, 2022

