Marvel Studios Did Not Announce Solo Scarlet Witch Movie And Fans Are Taking It Personally

Disney’s D23 Expo was eventful at its best with fans getting many announcements and surprises. However, there was one major announcement that Marvel Studios left out and fans are less than pleased about it. After the success of the Elizabeth Olsen-led Disney+ series WandaVision, fans were expecting the studio giant to announce a solo film on the powerful witch.

When that wish was not fulfilled, fans naturally took to social media to voice their frustration. One fan said, ”@MarvelStudios When are you going to announce a solo Wanda/Scarlet Witch movie?! Everyone else seems to get one, hers needs to happen!!!” while another tweeted, ”I’m going to dreamwalk to universe where the Scarlet Witch solo movie exists”.

Although Scarlet Witch’s character has been in the MCU for many years, it only gained momentum after its Disney Plus series. However, Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness caused Scarlet Witch’s fandom to double in numbers as the witch took a villainous turn to have a family.

Ahead of Disney’s D23 event, fans were extremely excited and anticipating a solo Scarlet Witch announcement. One can understand their frustration after the studio giant failed to live up to their expectations. Check out the tweets here.

