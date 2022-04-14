Marvel Releases New Trailer Of 'Doctor Strange' 2, Gives A Clearer Look At Different Variants Of Sorcerer Supreme

As the release date for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness inches closer, Marvel has been releasing posters and trailers to keep the fans on edge. The makers have dropped a new trailer of Doctor Strange 2 with several new footages that give a clearer look at Sorcerer Supreme’s different variants and also a bloody shot of Wanda attacking the base of Illuminati. The new trailer also altered the color of Defender Strange’s magic.

SEE ALSO: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Director Sam Raimi Talks About Possible Cameo Of Professor X And Illuminati

A new 30-second trailer/teaser of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released last night and showed a change in the color of Defender Strange’s magic, the color changes from orange to a whitish color. While Doctor Strange’s magic is always shown to be in orange color. The trailer also shows Defender Strange interacting with new MCU hero America Chavez. Watch the trailer here.

Doctor Strange 2 will reportedly have cameos of several MCU characters and will also introduce new ones. Recently in an interview with Fandango, director Sam Raimi opened up about the possible cameo of Professor X and Illuminati. He said, ” I couldn’t promise you that Patrick Stewart’s in the picture. That’s all that Marvel will let me say.”

SEE ALSO: ‘Avatar 2’ Trailer To Debut With Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’; Fans Go ‘Fu*k Yeah’

Raimi also teased that fans will be able to see different iterations of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. He said, “The movie is a journey into the multiverse, so you do see different iterations of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and even Lizzie Olsen’s character of Wanda Maximoff. So, the actors have to play that. It’s a great challenge for them and great fun to direct them playing these altered versions of themselves.”

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Marvel Releases New Trailer Of 'Doctor Strange' 2, Gives A Clearer Look At Different Variants Of Sorcerer Supreme