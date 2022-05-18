Marvel releases first trailer She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Marvel has released the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who receives a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (The Hulk).

The procedure leads to her being forced to balance her new life as She-Hulk, with her old one.

She-Hulk’s trailer also confirms the return of Mark Ruffalo to his iconic role, offering Maslany’s character a helping hand through her transformation into an angry green machine.

