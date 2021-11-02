Marvel Producer Explains Why Eternals Sequels Aren't Guaranteed

Just when you thought that Marvel couldn’t get any better (post-Avengers: Endgame), Marvel surprised everyone with their phase 4 plan. And after releasing entertaining series and movies: Black Widow, Shang-Chi, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, MCU is all set to welcome a new set of superheroes known as the Eternals. With renowned actors joining the ensemble star cast of Chloé Zhao’s directorial, fans are quite excited to see the likes of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan and Kit Harington coming together on the silver screen for the first time.

While reports suggest early reviews of the movie resulted in Eternals ending securing the last spot, in the list of Marvel movies on rotten tomatoes, the buzz surrounding the upcoming Marvel project has been at an all-time high. And with reports of singer-turned-actor Harry Styles joining the Marvel Universe as Thanos’ brother Eros, fans have been quite excited to see Eternals. But it looks like Marvel’s ambitious project won’t have any sequel like previous MCU projects.

In a recent interview, Marvel producer Nate Moore refuted reports of Eternals sequel by stating that every Marvel movie doesn’t need to have another instalment as the head-honchos at Marvel don’t consider follow up movies to be a ‘hard and fast rule.’ “It’s not something that is a must-have. Obviously, we have ideas of where we could go, but there isn’t a hard and fast rule where we have to have three of these things, and this is the first,” Moore said. While Eternals director Chloé Zhao didn’t turn down the idea of a sequel as she added, “We don’t know what comes tomorrow, leave everything on the table. I think right now this film is more yours than mine.”

While Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow which was released earlier this year, had no cliffhanger, as Marvel ended the character with a conclusive ending, Eternals too could walk the same route. And with reports of end-credits redirecting Marvel into a new direction, the possibility of a sequel would rest on the box office collection of the upcoming Marvel movie.

After several delays, Eternals will finally release in cinema halls on November 5.

