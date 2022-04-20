Marvel fans spot tiny inconsistency in Thor: Love and Thunder trailer pointing to post-Endgame twist

Marvel fans have spotted a small detail in the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder that could reveal a siginificant plot point.

The film, the fourth entry in the Thor series, follows on from the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Chris Hemsworth is set to reprise his role as Thor, the god of thunder, alongside Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and Chris Pratt’s Starlord.

In the last standalone Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth’s character was seen losing an eye, and donning an eyepatch.

When he next appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, he was given a prosthetic eye, which was brown – a completely different tone to his other eye, which was blue.

In Endgame, he was still seen to have two differently coloured eyes.

However, the trailer for Love and Thunder shows the character with two blue eyes again.

Fans are divided over the exact meaning of the change, with some speculating that it could be that his regular-coloured eye was simply the result of unfinished CGI.

Others suggested that the new Thor film will feature a scene explaining how Thor acquired a new eye, while the possibility of supernatural healing is not off the table.

All will probably be revealed in the film, which is released in cinemas on 8 July.

