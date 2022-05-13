Marvel fans shocked to discover Spider-Man villain named Joe Biden

Spider-Man fans have been left stunned by the name of an obscure villain from the Marvel comic book series.

While many of Spider-Man’s nemeses are almost as well-known as he is – such as Doctor Octopus, Venom or Green Goblin – the minor fellon known as Spectrum has perhaps the most famous name of all.

As was recently pointed out in a viral tweet, Spectrum’s real name is in fact Joe Biden.

The character first appeared in Peter Parker No 1 back in 2010, at a time when the real-life Joe Biden was serving as US Vice President under Barack Obama.

While the name is therefore no coincidence, many Spider-Man fans were nonetheless unaware of the villain’s existence until now.

“I’m crying why the f*** is Joe Biden a Spider-Man villain,” wrote one person, alongside an image of the character’s page on a Marvel wiki website.

The tweet has been liked more than 120,000 times.

As well as the villainous Joe Biden, Spider Man has also featured another character called Joe Biden – this one directly based on the politician.

Joe Biden Jr appeared in multiple Spider-Man comics, beginning with Amazing Spider-Man No 683.

