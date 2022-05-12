Marvel Fans, Here's A 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Easter Egg We Bet You Missed In 'Moon Knight'

Marvel’s seems to be on a juggernaut with its Phase 4 plans as it has ventured into the digital medium with a series of webstories focusing on multiple characters. While ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’ turned out to be pretty successful ventures for the popular studio, its latest’s outing ‘Moon Knight’ also managed to strike a chord with the audience instantly. And with fans eagerly waiting for Marvel to announce the next season of ‘Moon Knight’ and finally clear the air around their mid-post credit scene, everyone missed out on a crucial easter egg that featured in the show.

Created by Jeremy Slater, the fantasy action-adventure ended earlier this month with Marvel airing its season finale (sixth episode), but according to a Comicbook report, MCU fans who are popular for coming up with theories and their eagle-eyed vision missed out on a ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ that featured in the second episode of ‘Moon Knight’.

While Oscar Isaac’s character Steven Grant manages to summon the suit for the first time while fighting a jackal sent by Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), a bus featured during their fight is shown with a GRC (Global Repatriation Council) advertisement. The GRC was an organistation that helped that helped people displaced by the blip, introduced in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ by Marvel.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s popular series ‘Moon Knight’ that revolves around Oscar Isaac’s character’s Marc Spector and Steven Grant, took an interesting turn in the mid-post credit scene when the makers decided to reveal the character’s third alter, Jake Lockley. Read more about it here.

On the movie front, Marvel recently released their much awaited ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ earlier this month. And the staggering box office collection of the film suggests that Marvel has another blockbuster in its kitty.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

Source Link : Marvel Fans, Here's A 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Easter Egg We Bet You Missed In 'Moon Knight'