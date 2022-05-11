Marvel Chief Kevin Feige Addresses Tom Cruise's Iron Man Cameo Reports In 'Doctor Strange 2'; It Makes Sense

With Marvel’s much-awaited project, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, finally making it to the theatres (after several delays) on May 6, MCU fans seemed pretty satisfied to see the long list of cameo theories come true. But the absence of Tom Cruise from the movie did leave many disappointed as the ‘Top Gun’ actor was rumoured to make an appearance as Superior Iron Man.

Addressing the reports of Cruise’s cameo appearance, Marvel writer Michael Waldron did admit that he wanted the maverick actor to be the part of the project, in addition to calling all the cameo rumours fan-made. “Yeah, that was totally made up. I mean, there’s no cut footage of Tom Cruise,” Waldron told Rolling Stones in a recent interaction.

SEE ALSO: ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’ Mid-Credit Scene, Explained

Furthermore, he continued, “I love Tom Cruise, and I said to Kevin Feige at one point, could we get Tom Cruise’s Iron Man?” but the latter reasoned out why it wasn’t possible. “I don’t believe so. I just don’t think it was ever an option, because of availability,” the Marvel Head-honcho responded. However, Waldron even added that the studio never reached out to Cruise, who has been pretty busy with Mission Impossible 7 and 8.

Meanwhile, the Sam Raimi directorial confirms the addition of the Illuminati, a secret group of members, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness successfully manages to take the audience on a multiverse joyride as Doctor Strange tries to protect America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from Scarlet Witch.

Apart from Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Gomez, the Marvel movie also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor, with Lashana Lynch, Hayley Atwell, Patrick Stewart and others making an impressive cameo appearance.

SEE ALSO: ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Review: It’s Wanda’s World And Doctor Strange Is Just Tripping In It

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Marvel Chief Kevin Feige Addresses Tom Cruise's Iron Man Cameo Reports In 'Doctor Strange 2'; It Makes Sense