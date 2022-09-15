Marvel Chief Admits Gorr Has An ‘Awesome’ Look In Comics; Reveals Why They Altered Christian Bale’s Look

Filmmaker Taika Waititi’s last release ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and others, turned out to be a decent ride for Marvel Studios. While many criticised the filmmaker to going off-track by experimenting with the popular Thor franchise, main antagonist Christian Bale’s much-anticipated look also sparked an intense conversation online. While many MCU fans believe that Gorr the God Butcher looked more menacing in the comics, Marvel chief Kevin Feige, in his latest media interaction, revealed why they had to alter Bale’s look to a great extend.

In a recent conversation with The Direct, Feige said, “Gorr the God Butcher has an awesome look in the comics. We wanted to tap into that. But had we done exactly that translation, we would’ve lost all of Christian. So we made the decision early on that we didn’t want him to be a motion capture character.” Furthermore, he continued, “There are incredible ways of doing that, but with this particular actor in this particular character, Taika really believed that we could achieve that with makeup.”

While Bale delivered a brilliant performance as Gorr the God Butcher in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ that instantly struck a chord with the audience, many MCU fans still feel that Marvel’s decision to alter his look so drastically wasn’t right.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ which is now available on Disney Plus Hotstar also features an ensemble cast comprising of talented actors like Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and others.

Cover Image: Twitter

