Martin Lewis shares his ultimate ‘quick tip’ for Black Friday shopping

Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is just around the corner and there are plenty of deals to get excited about with many retailers ramping up their pre-sales.

Taking place on Friday 26 November through to 29 November – otherwise known as Cyber Monday – the sale will see prices slashed across tech, home appliances, beauty, fashion, kids’ toys and more. The shopping bonanza is the perfect opportunity to make a dent in your Christmas shopping list or save on big-ticket items such as TVs, AirPods and Nintendo Switch consoles.

With just three weeks to go until the main event, high street stalwarts Boots and Superdrug have already both dropped early offers while Amazon and Currys are predicted to soon follow suit.

And with Black Friday looming ever closer, money saving expert Martin Lewis has waded in with his advice on how to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible during the event.

Ahead of the sale, he recently tweeted: “Go and do a price check now, so you have a benchmark to see if it is really cheaper when it is ‘discounted’”.

Read more:

Lewis also cautioned that “special item” discounts “tend to be tat,” adding that 30-50 per cent off codes and discounts are the best offers to look out for. The money saving guru is essentially urging eager shoppers to focus on site-wide sales rather than single discounted items, as, according to him, that’s where you’ll find the most genuine offers.

Last year, Lewis offered similar advice and warned shoppers to be wary of getting caught up in thousands of deals during Black Friday.

“If you’re looking to buy a video game that costs £50, and it’s reduced to £25 on Black Friday, then yes, it’s a good deal as you’ll save £25.

“But, if you’re tempted to buy it just because it’s on offer, then no, you’ve fallen into a trap,” he said.

Our top tips for shopping Black Friday deals

Here at IndyBest, we’d echo Lewis’s advice. In the lead-up to Black Friday, it’s always worth finalising your shopping lists and noting the current price of items you’re after to make sure you won’t be ripped off on the big day.

While we would say that offers on single products can be worthy of consideration on Black Friday (huge retailers including Amazon and Currys don’t tend to offer site-wide discount codes but still offer some of the most competitive deals), it’s important to do your research ahead of the event.

This preparation may also involve measuring up if you’re planning to buy furniture, so as you don’t waste money on something that doesn’t fit. We’d also suggest signing up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes you might need.

Read more: Apple Black Friday deals 2021 – what offers can we expect?

Scanning over a retailer’s returns policy before buying and its terms and conditions is similarly useful, particularly when you’re shopping somewhere for the first time.

Throughout the sale (and in the lead up where plenty of retailers launch early offers), the IndyBest team will be bringing you our expert shopping advice, the best deals and all the details you need to navigate the giant event. In the meantime, bookmark our Black Friday guides for all the latest and updates on pre-sales, discount codes and more.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Martin Lewis shares his ultimate ‘quick tip’ for Black Friday shopping