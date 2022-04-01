Martin Lewis: Former Npower CEO slams E.ON for blaming expert over energy websites crashing

Posted on April 1, 2022 0

Former NPower CEO Paul Massara has suggested it is “absolute rubbish” that E.ON blamed Martin Lewis for their website crashing one day before the energy price cap was raised.

Thursday should have marked the last day customers could submit an accurate meter reading to ensure they wouldn’t be charged a higher price following the increase on 1 April.

But due to the high demand, websites including E.ON, British Gas, SSE and EDF all crashed.

In an apparent attempt at humour, E.ON’s Twitter account blamed Lewis for the failure, something Massara has called “rubbish”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Martin Lewis: Former Npower CEO slams E.ON for blaming expert over energy websites crashing