Martin Brundle calls for ‘root and branch change’ in F1 after Monaco start farce

Martin Brundle has called for “root and branch” change to Formula 1 after the delayed start to the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix.

Racing failed to get underway for more than an hour after the scheduled start time in Monte Carlo, with the race directors reluctant to order a start in wet weather.

Significant precipitation fell just before the race was due to begin but had ceased by 2pm BST, though race organisers had already ordered a delay.

More rain then fell, making the track unsafe for racing, but according to former F1 driver Brundle, the delay was entirely unneccessary.

The 62-year-old believes measures are in place to allow wet-weather racing and urged the sport to “empower” both the race director and F1’s communications department to make sure messaging is clearer in the future.

“The bad news was the confusion around the start of the race, which should have been underway at the due time in my view,” Brundle reflected on the Monaco Grand Prix, writing for Sky Sports.

“Holding up a race in anticipation of incoming weather is not necessary. We have virtual and real safety cars, red flags, pit stop crews who can change tyres in two seconds, and two types of wet weather tyres to cover those challenges. That’s what Formula One racing is all about.

“A couple of reliable sources tell me that there were heated arguments in Race Control during the impasse as we all looked on unsure of what was happening. This presumably explains the periods of inaction and lack of information, and the reason why the safety car was not out exploring track conditions as usual.

“The FIA, for the well-being of F1, urgently needs a root and branch change with a fully dedicated and empowered Race Director with at least one understudy, a dedicated circuit and systems inspector, plus an empowered and effective communications department. I consider this a highest priority issue.”

Brundle further revealed that he had later received an explanation as to the reason for the delay, but struggled to comprehend why this had not been communicated earlier.

“We were informed by the FIA at 20.03 after the race on Sunday that there were power issues on the starting gantry due to the heavy rain which explains the rolling starts after the red flags.

“If we had been told this in the media via our simple and effective WhatsApp group, we could have then informed the tens of millions of viewers around the globe and the tens of thousands of fans trackside, and it would all have made a lot more sense.”

Source Link Martin Brundle calls for ‘root and branch change’ in F1 after Monaco start farce