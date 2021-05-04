Mars Meteorites Show Signs Of Chemicals To Support Present-Day Microbial Life

Mars can habitat life. The planet’s subsurface has ingredients to support microbial life. The latest study has said that the Red Planet’s subsurface could be the next destination in the solar system for present-day life. The study involved close analysis of the chemical composition of the planet’s meteorites. A meteorite is a rock. These rocks reach the surface of a planet after surviving their atmosphere. The meteorites used during the study had blasted off the Martian surface and reached Earth. The study said that these Martian rocks when are in consistent contact with water, produce the required chemical energy to support microbial life.

The study said that Martian microbial communities are similar to those present in Earth’s unlit depths. The findings are an indication of vast swaths of the planet’s crust. It means that much of the Red Planet’s subsurface can support life. Several past studies have suggested the presence of groundwater on Mars. Besides, there are signs that water once was present on the surface. The implication of the latest study is that wherever groundwater is available on Mars, chances are high of having essential chemicals that could support life. It added there is a high chance that Mars can sustain microbial life today. The latest findings were carried in an Astrobiology journal.

Researchers utilized data gathered from the Curiosity rover of NASA. They also studied data obtained from other orbiting spacecraft. They found that different types of meteorites have all ingredients in good amounts for Earth-like habitation. The planet, however, lacks a plate tectonics system like Earth. The system automatically recycles crustal rocks constantly. Researchers probed the Red Planet’s atmosphere and also mapped the surface at least at six places. They concluded that there is a high possibility of present-day life. Several missions have been launched by NASA and other agencies to search for signs of life on Mars. NASA’s most advanced Perseverance rover has just converted some Martian carbon dioxide into oxygen. The rover arrived on the plant’s surface in February to search for signs of microbial life.