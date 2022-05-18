Marnie Schulenburg death: As The World Turns soap star dies aged 37

Marnie Schulenburg, a US soap actor known for her work on As The World Turns, has died at the age of 37.

Schulenburg passed away in Bloomfield, New Jersey, after suffering from stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She was diagnosed five months after the birth of her two year old daughter, Coda.

Her death was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by her rep, Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment.

Schulenburg was born 21 May 1984, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Her first notable soap appearance was in 2007 in The Young and the Restless, before her character Stewart appeared on As the World Turns, until it was cancelled in 2010. Schulenburg received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her role in the show’s final year.

She then joined the cast of One Life to Live for the reboot of the daytime drama when it returned as web series on Hulu in 2013.

Schulenburg also appeared in a host of other US television shows, including Blue Bloods, Elementary, Royal Pains and The Good Fight. Her final on screen appearance will be in the next season of Showtime’s City on a Hill.

Her last Instagram post was on 8 May, in which she wrote about being at home for Mother’s Day, in order to spend time with her daughter.

“I want to be strong and beautiful for her. I want to show her how to move throughout this world with compassion, strength, vivacity, humor and joy like my Mother showed me,” wrote Schulenburg.

“On May 8, 2020 I found out I had Breast Cancer and truly thought my life was over. Two years later I’m still here and my chances of sticking around her better each month that goes by,” she added. “So here’s to remembering that nothing is permanent. To soaking up the imperfections and that the best thing you can do for your child is make them feel loved, safe and supported just like my mother did for me. Screw the oxygen mask, just remember how to breathe.”

