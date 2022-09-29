Markets for Passenger Information System are Expected to Grow by almost USD 24.08 Bn, Globally, at 10%.

The global market for passenger information systems reached USD 24.08 billion in 2021. It is projected that it will grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR), 10% between 2023-2032.

Transit agencies have to be able to provide accurate and reliable information to their customers. This is the reason why the market is expanding. There are many growth drivers in the market. These include the increased use by travellers and passengers of the internet, as well as their mobile devices to search for facts. This is because it allows them travel safer and to connect with other people.

Because of a growing demand for reliable, consistent and reliable information about passengers, as well a growing number of those who use public transport, the market is expanding for passenger information system. Passenger information systems are expected to be in demand due to the increasing number of passengers using public transport worldwide and the infrastructure that is growing around the world.

Passenger Information System Market Drivers:

-The Passenger Information System market has many drivers, including growing adoption and increasing numbers of software-defined Information centres.

– Cloud-based applications are growing in popularity. Cloud computing services are available by large-area companies that use software-defined networks.

-More Smart Phones Available

-Cloud & Big Data Technologies Increasingly Popular

Passenger Information System Market Restraint: Stringent transportation regulatory policies

To slow down market growth, two main factors must be considered:

1) Expensive implementation

2) Infrastructure for passenger information system.

To be able to operate taxis in multiple countries, owners of taxis need separate licenses. This poses challenges for providers offering app-based mobility services, as they don’t have these vehicles. According to the transport regulations, vehicle operators can’t provide services on-demand for their customers. This has a negative influence on the growth and development of this segment.

Passenger Information System Market Recent Developments:

Cubic Corporation created “UMO” a fully integrated suite for mobility, riders service providers, transit agencies and other platforms in January 2021 to increase its existing transportation technology portfolio. UMO is a flexible set of solutions that allows passengers to plan trips using public and private transportation modes.

Bombardier Transportation was bought by Alstom in January 2020. Alstom will strengthen its position as a leader in the rapidly-growing sustainable mobility sector. This purchase will allow Alstom to achieve critical size in every geopolitical area and integrate additional solutions to better service its clients around globe.

Wabtec Corporation created “BlueFilter” in June 2020. This air-filtration invention provides clean, healthy conditions for metro and train passengers. BlueFilter in railcars filters more than 90% of pollutants per air cycle. This product is TUV-tested and meets the highest safety standards.

Market Segments Key:

by Type

Information Display System

Announcement System

Infotainment system and other types

by Mode

Airway & Waterway

Railway

Roadway

By Component

Solution

Services

Market segment based on Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States. Canada. Mexico).

Europe (Germany. France. United Kingdom. Russia. Italy. and Rest of Europe).

Asia-Pacific (China Japan Korea India Southeast Asia, Australia and Korea)

South America (Brazil. Argentina. Colombia. and Rest of South America).

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, UAE Egypt South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa

