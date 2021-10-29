Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce.

Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”.

“To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.

“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.

Others suspected that Mr Zuckerbeg was teasing viewers, who spotted the same Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce in a Facebook live stream in 2016.

The Facebook founder was mocked for referring to “meats” — a word which was repeated more than a dozen times in the awkward live stream “from my backyard”.

“Is the Z always traveling thru his home with the same bottle of BBQ sauce? Or does he keep a stash in all rooms?”, a Twitter user wrote. “He must eat s**t tons of meat”.

Another asked: “Is Zuck using a bottle of BBQ sauce as a bookend? Is he talking about “Meta” or “Meat”?

“Can’t spell META without MEAT”, wrote another.

“Can‘t spell Meta without ‘team’ or ‘meat,’ there’s your take”, added a reporter for Wired.

“Changing name to Meat’, tweeted Wendy’s, the fast food giant.

On Thursday, Mr Zuckerberg announced that “From now on, we’re going to be the metaverse first. Not Facebook first” because that name “doesn’t encompass everything we do.”

The “metaverse”, according to the Facebook founder, will be an online network where people can communicate in a virtual environment, using VR headsets.

The name change follows criticism of Facebook for allowing hate and misinformation to circulate on the internet, and the leaking of internal documents referred to as the “Facebook Papers”.

