Mark Wright reveals he is ‘cancer-free’ after tumour removal surgery

Mark Wright has revealed that he is now officially “cancer-free” after he underwent surgery to have a 12cm tumour removed from his armpit.

On Tuesday, the former The Only Way Is Essex star shared a video on Instagram explaining that he had “got the all-clear” and explained how the previous two weeks have been since the operation.

“Some news for 2022… I had a bit of a health scare recently which I spoke about the other week, thankfully I’ve had the all-clear now which is amazing and I feel so so lucky,” he began in the caption accompanying the video.

“I’m not gonna lie though it really gave me and my family a scare and it’s made me even more passionate about keeping as fit and healthy as possible and hopefully trying to help as many of you to do the same too.”

Wright, 34, went on to talk about the importance of wellbeing and fitness in reference to his own wellness company, Train Wright and Eat Wright.

In the video itself, he expanded on the operation and how it has affected his overall wellbeing. “I got the news the other day that it is all clear, it’s cancer free…it’s in the past, we move on,” he said.

“Going back to this operation, I have not been able to train for two weeks and this is the first longish walk I have been on since the operation, so the first bit of exercise I have been able to do and honestly just already my head is clear.

“I’ve had the worry and the anxiety of what this could have been and from staying in and recovering leaving me feeling a little bit low and not very motivated.”

Wright added that he hasn’t felt like he has been taking care of himself recently.

“I have been eating terribly in the last couple of weeks because I have felt a little bit low,” he said.

“I had an Indian takeaway last night, a Chinese the night before and another Indian the night before that because I have not been training and I have not been feeling 100 per cent and a little bit of worry.

“1 January I will be recovered from this fully. I’m still a little bit sore but I will be back in the game.”

Additional reporting by PA.

