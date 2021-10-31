Mark Wright apologises after facing backlash over Tekashi 6ix9ine Halloween costume

Posted on October 31, 2021 0

Mark Wright has apologised after attracting backlash for dressing up as rapper 6ix9ine, who was convicted of a child sex crime, for Halloween.

The former The Only Way is Essex star wrote in an Instagram story today (31 October): “My apologies for last night’s Halloween picture.

“I only knew about Tekashi’s 6ix9ine’s music and not about his offences.”

The 34-year-old added: “Had I known, it would not have been my choice of costume.”

Wright attracted criticism last night (30 October) after he shared a photograph of himself dressed up as the rapper.

He accompanied the post with a caption reading: “Happy Halloween @6ix9ine.”

People on Twitter, however, were quick to criticise the reality star for his choice in costume.

One user shared a screenshot of 6ix9ine’s Wikipedia page highlighting his numerous legal problems, writing: “Feel like this is a massive own goal by Mark Wright.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

6ix9ine – real name Daniel Hernandez, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine – was sentenced to four years probation in 2018 after admitting a felony count of using a child in a sexual performance in relation to a video of a 13-year-old girl.

In 2019, the 25-year-old pleaded guilty to a series of gang robberies and shootings.

The rapper initially denied the charges against him but entered a plea bargain, giving evidence against other gang members in order to get a reduced sentence.

In October that year, it was reported that he had signed a new $10m (£8m) record deal.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Mark Wright apologises after facing backlash over Tekashi 6ix9ine Halloween costume