The Select Committee investigating January 6 has said that they have received text messages suggesting that Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows wanted to send gifts to investigators in the form of “a s***load of POTUS stuff,” in the words of a White House aide, including coins, autographed MAGA hats, and other items.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s chief investigator Frances Watson was supervising the vote audit process in the state.

Mr Meadows set up a call between then-President Donald Trump and Ms Watson in which he repeated the lie that he had won the presidential election in Georgia.

“When the right answer comes out, you’ll ve praised,” Mr Trump told the law enforcement official.

“Whatever you can do,” Mr Trump told Ms Watson.

Committee member Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, said during the hearing on Tuesday that “the Select Committee has received text messages indicating that Mark Meadows wanted to send some of the investigators in her office, in the words of one White House aide, ‘a s***load of POTUS stuff,’ including coins, actual autographed MAGA hats, etc”.

“White House staff intervened to make sure that didn’t happen,” Mr Schiff said.

More follows…

Source Link Mark Meadows wanted to bribe Georgia investigators by sending them ‘a s***load of POTUS stuff’, aide says