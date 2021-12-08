Mark Meadows files lawsuit against Capitol riot committee

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has filed a lawsuit against the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection, according to court records.

A newly-listed case on the docket for the US District of Court for the District of Columbia shows a suit filed in Mr Meadows’ name against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson, and the other eight members committee members.

Mr Meadows’ lawsuit comes just hours after Mr Thompson sent a letter to his attorney which informed the former North Carolina congressman that the select committee would begin the process of seeking criminal contempt of Congress charges against their former colleague after he failed to appear for a Wednesday deposition.

“There is no legitimate legal basis for Mr. Meadows to refuse to cooperate with the Select Committee and answer questions about the documents he produced, the personal devices and accounts he used, the events he wrote about in his newly released book, and, among other things, his other public statements,” Mr Thompson said in the letter. “The Select Committee is left with no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution.”

The Mississippi Democrat also took issue with Mr Meadows’ decision to discuss conversations with former president Donald Trump in his new book, The Chief’s Chief, while refusing to answer questions about them from the committee on the grounds that they are shielded by executive privilege.

““That he would sell his telling of the facts of that day while denying a congressional committee the opportunity to ask him about the attack on our Capitol marks an historic and aggressive defiance of Congress,” Mr Thompson said.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Mark Meadows files lawsuit against Capitol riot committee