Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani requested pardons after January 6, witness Cassidy Hutchinson has told a hearing of the investigative panel.
More follows…
Douglas Mateo
Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine.
His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics.
He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news.
Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
Source Link Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani requested pardons after January 6, witness tells hearing