Mark Hamill reacts to Aaron Rodgers wearing Star Wars merch in Covid video: ‘Of all the sweatshirts’

Mark Hamill has called out American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his choice of attire on The Pat McAfee Show.

On Twitter, Hamill – who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise – pointed out the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sweatshirt Rodgers was wearing in a video during which he apologised for misleading people about Covid-19.

The 70-year-old wrote: “Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?”

Rodgers attracted widespread criticism after he tested positive for Covid last week. It was revealed that he had not been vaccinated against the virus despite previously stating at a press conference that he was “immunised”.

In his apology, Rodgers said: “I acknowledge that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading… to anybody who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility.”

On Wednesday (10 November), Jon Stewart also hit out at Rodgers over his refusal to get vaccinated.

During the opening monologue of the Stand Up for Heroes charity event, Stewart joked that Rodgers, as an NFL quarterback, should be able to understand “the concept of protection”.

He quipped: “How the f*** does a quarterback not understand the concept of protection? Prevention and protection!”

Rodgers has also endorsed the use of “homeopathic” treatments instead of the medically safe vaccines. The 37-year-old has cited Joe Rogan as part of the reason he chose not to get vaccinated.

