Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account suspended again over Covid-19 misinformation

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again suspended from Twitter after sharing misinformation related to Covid-19, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The right-wing Georgia lawmaker has had her account frozen multiple times in the past for spreading various falsehoods related to vaccines and the pandemic. This time, the ban appears to be permanent.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a spokesperson for the company told The Independent.

